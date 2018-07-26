City
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto city council

Doug Ford is slashing the size of Toronto city council in half

City
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

In a huge blow to voter representation in Toronto, Premier Doug Ford is set to slash city council by almost half.

The Toronto Star reports that Doug Ford is planning to reduce the city's members of council from 47 to 25 and nix the expansion of ward boundaries planned for this October.

Ford, ever the penny-pincher, claims that the reduction in staff will save the city around $25 million ($9 million of which is apparently attributed to salaries) and create a more efficient decision making process on municipal matters. 

The city voted in 2016 to redraw the 44 existing ward boundaries and expand that number to 47 in an effort to improve voter representation as the population continues to grow.

Outcry from members of city council have already begun to pour in, with Councillor Joe Cressy highlighting the difficulties residents will likely face in improving their respective ward.

Ford is set provide further details on the plan Friday morning.

Lead photo by

Marcanadian

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario to reverse LCBO monopoly on cannabis sales

Doug Ford is slashing the size of Toronto city council in half

The TTC is about to launch a new express bus network

TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

Festivals closing major Toronto streets this weekend

What's old and new in Toronto's Chinatown

WeWork continues rapid Toronto expansion with fifth location

TTC finally installing gates to keep drivers out of streetcar tunnel