Electric car sales expected to plummet in Toronto

Tech
Lisa Power
Posted 49 minutes ago
It's never been easy for people own electric cars in Toronto, and now an end to a rebate program may see even less of them on the road.

Doug Ford's end to cap-and-trade means the Ontario government won't be offering rebates on electric vehicles or charging stations anymore.

These rebate programs were funded by cap-and-trade and are now scrapped now that their funding has dried up.

The government has made ending measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and incentivize sustainable energy sources a top priority, claiming that the result will be a 10 cent reduction in gas prices and $1.9 billion in savings per year to customers.

Bureaucratic barriers for owning and maintaining an electric car in Toronto are not new, however, as residents spoke out last year about the difficulties they faced when trying to install residential charging stations.

There are now calls for the mayor and City Hall to step to the plate and find a way to offer rebates to drive purchases of electric vehicles.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

