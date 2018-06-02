10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in May

Toronto businesses that closed in May ranged from long-time coffee and lunch spots to popular Japanese and Dutch-Indonesian restaurants whose departures many will mourn.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in May.

This Riverside BBQ joint that opened over five years ago was a staple in the area. Its owner has decided to renovate and transform the space into something new, and possibly more booze-focused.

Was it just a 2016 fad? After two years, the city's first all-poke restaurant in Koreatown quietly shut its doors. It's being replaced by something called The Pocha.

Another one that didn't make it past two years, this controversial chain restaurant on the waterfront at Woodbine Beach closed last month, with no word on what will replace it.

Practically a Kensington Market landmark, this corner cafe and bulk food shop said goodbye last month after 55 years in business. This popular hangout will certainly be missed by many.

A casual neighbourhood spot on King East, this local restaurant offered globally inspired fare that was "Canadian at heart" for dinner and Sunday brunch. It permanently closed in May after three years.

Once a long-time Annex fixture, this popular cafe closed its doors (for the first time) after 27 years in that neighbourhood in 2009. It relocated and reopened in Bloorcourt in 2015, only to close again last month, this time for good.

For over 30 years, this take-out food stall in the Financial District's PATH offered healthy and affordable lunch options like salads, wraps and juices. Its owners finally decided to close up shop in May.

It was always meant to be a two-year pop-up, as this Dutch food bar with Indonesian influences by Yonge & Eg knew its lease would expire after two years. It served its final delicious rijstaffel (a veritable feast of Indonesian dishes, Dutch style) on May 26, but no worries because there is still Little Sister and Bar Batavia.

Fans of this J-town restaurant that specialized in Japanese-style pasta were shocked and saddened to learn that it had closed permanently. Its fusion dishes like okonomiyaki fries and pasta will be missed.

The sushi joint in the Distillery District briefly closed before re-opening as the re-branded Boku Noodle Bar with a more accessible menu of ramen and poke bowls.