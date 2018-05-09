Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Aft toronto

One of Toronto's favourite BBQ joints just closed

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Say goodbye to another beloved purveyor of smokey meat in Toronto, friends.

The Riverside barbecue staple, AFT Kitchen and BarA, has closed its doors in favour of transforming the venue into "something new for the neighbourhood."

Owner Paul Campbell announced the news on Instagram early this week, prompting fans to mourn his steak frites and chill patio space.

Five and a half years ago it was time for me to open my first place we all know as AFT. It has been a labour of love for me but after careful consideration over the past few months and with a heavy heart; I have decided to close AFT. We will be undergoing a renovation as we transform the space into something new for the neighbourhood. This new venture will bring Aft’s cocktail guru Charlie Lamont’s vision to life for everyone to experience. It is time for me to pass the torch and now it is Charlie’s About F#%*ing Time. It is my hope that you will support him as you have me over the years. For those who like our BBQ program, fear not, a version of it will pop up, please follow aftbbq on instagram. You will still be able to catch me behind the bar at KT most days. As the reno progresses Charlie and I will let you in on what’s in store. Thanks again for all the support . P.C.

A post shared by Aft Kitchen & Bar (@aft_bar) on

"Five and a half years ago it was time for me to open my first place we all know as AFT," reads a message written by Campbell on the restaurant's website.

"It has been a labour of love for me but after careful consideration over the past few months and with a heavy heart; I have decided to close AFT."

aft bbq toronto

AFT Kitchen and Bar first opened at 686 Queen St E in 2013. Photo by Morris Lum.

Campbell says that the restaurant will now be renovated and transformed into something more booze-focused, while something to do with BBQ "will pop up" in the future.

"This new venture will bring Aft's cocktail guru Charlie Lamont's vision to life for everyone to experience," Campbell reveals.

"As the reno progresses, Charlie and I will let you in on what's in store. Thanks again for all the support."

Fans of Aft won't have to venture far to say hello to Campbell. He can often be found at his bar KT Bar just next-door.

Lead photo by

Morris Lum

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Black Panther drink at Toronto cafe is all the rage right now

One of Toronto's favourite BBQ joints just closed

Brampton man rides a tractor to Tim Horton's drive-thru

Toronto's huge waterfront night market coming back this summer

Outdoor farmers' markets open in Toronto this week

Toronto bars are open until 4am this week

This Week on DineSafe: Poke Guys, Shoeless Joe's, Cibo, Happy Lemon, Wild Wing

214 Augusta might be home to Toronto's best cheap eats