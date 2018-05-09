One of Toronto's favourite BBQ joints just closed

Say goodbye to another beloved purveyor of smokey meat in Toronto, friends.

The Riverside barbecue staple, AFT Kitchen and BarA, has closed its doors in favour of transforming the venue into "something new for the neighbourhood."

Owner Paul Campbell announced the news on Instagram early this week, prompting fans to mourn his steak frites and chill patio space.

"Five and a half years ago it was time for me to open my first place we all know as AFT," reads a message written by Campbell on the restaurant's website.

"It has been a labour of love for me but after careful consideration over the past few months and with a heavy heart; I have decided to close AFT."

Campbell says that the restaurant will now be renovated and transformed into something more booze-focused, while something to do with BBQ "will pop up" in the future.

"This new venture will bring Aft's cocktail guru Charlie Lamont's vision to life for everyone to experience," Campbell reveals.

"As the reno progresses, Charlie and I will let you in on what's in store. Thanks again for all the support."

Fans of Aft won't have to venture far to say hello to Campbell. He can often be found at his bar KT Bar just next-door.