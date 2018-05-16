Kensington Market landmark is closing after 55 years

For 55 years, few businesses have embodied the essence of Kensington Market better than Casa Coffee. But at the end of the month, the beloved corner cafe and food shop will be closing its doors forever.

Since 1963, the grocery store-turned bulk food and coffee shop has occupied the same property at the bustling junction of Augusta and Baldwin Avenues.

With a large window that opened up in the summer, a take-out window, and seating that lined the store from front to back, it has long acted as the nucleus of Kensington where people could pass the day people-watching with a cup of $1 coffee in hand.

Sadly for locals, the business' lease is up at the end of the May, and the owners don't intend on renewing it, say the staff.

Whether rising rent is the culprit here is unclear, as is who will be taking over the space once the cafe is gone.

Though Kensington is nothing short of coffee shops, few draw the same diversity of customers as Casa. It joins the music venue Graffiti's as yet another Market mainstay to close in just a few months.