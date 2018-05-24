Dooney's cafe has closed for good

It's the end of an era for Dooney's, the one-time Annex fixture that counted such Toronto icons as Margaret Atwood and Jane Jacobs among its loyal customers back in the day.

First established in 1982 at Bloor and Borden streets, Dooney's had relocated to a new corner location just down the street, closer to Ossington, in 2015.

Sadly, the popular café won't be spending nearly as much time in Bloordale as it did with the Annex.

"It's been an honour serving and being part of the community so it's with sadness that we announce Dooney's is closing its doors for good," wrote the restaurant on Instagram last week.

"It brought us tremendous joy to see old regulars and new friends come together in a way that has always been unique to Dooney's."

"You've made it worth it every day," reads the post. "We wish you all the best. Farewell!"

Farewell, Dooney's!