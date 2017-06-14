Film
free outdoor movies tornoto

Free outdoor movies in Toronto for summer 2017

Free outdoor movies in Toronto this summer seem to be everywhere. You can watch a flick under the stars in parks, parking lots, by the lake, and even atop the Scarborough Bluffs. City folks are clearly tired of being cooped up inside.

While the popular City Cinema at Yonge-Dundas Square hasn't announced its lineup yet, here's a roundup of all the other free outdoor movies in Toronto this summer.

City Place

Watch a free movie each month until September in CityPlace's Canoe Landing Park thanks to the CityPlace Fort York BIA. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. with refreshments and snacks, followed by screenings at sundown (around 9 p.m.).

  • The Sandlot - June 17
  • Half Baked - July 15
  • Ace Ventura Pet Detective - August 12
  • TBD by vote - September 16
Trinity Bellwoods Movie Nights

There are only two screenings happening in the dog bowl at Bellwoods, but the people-watching is well worth it on both dates. There will also be valet bike parking. No joke.

  • Cooking with Stella - June 20
  • TBA (it will be a Canadian film) - July 11
Harbourfront Free Flicks

Toronto loves seeing films in the great outdoors, and even more so when they're screened down by the water every Wednesday night.

  • Hairspray - June 21
  • The Sun at Midnight - June 28
  • Air Bud - July 5
  • Wayne's World - July 12
  • Meatballs - July 19
  • My Internship in Canada - August 2
  • Belle - August 9
  • How She Move - August 16
  • Pacific Rim - August 23
  • Cooking with Stella - August 30
outdoor movies toronto

Movies in St. James Park is one of the most relaxed of the bunch. Photo by Taku Kumabe.

Movies in St. James Park

St. James Park, just up the street from the St. Lawrence Market, will feature free film screenings on Thursday nights at sundown (around 9 p.m.), but the season opener will also include a bonus drag show at 8 p.m. in the gazebo. 

  • Pride - June 22 (Opening Drag show at 8 p.m. in the gazebo)
  • The Lego Batman Movie - July 27
  • Grease - August 24
Sorauren Outdoor Movies in the Square

Head to the brick square in the north end of Sorauren Park for a free surprise outdoor film screening every fourth Saturday of the summer. The last screening goes just beyond summer and is a big neighbourhood party.

  • A cult classic - June 24
  • A summer blockbuster  - July 22
  • A kids' favourite - August 26
  • Special end of summer event - September 23
christie pits film fest

Outdoor screenings at Christie Pits are some of the most popular in summer. Photo via the Christie Pits Film Festival.

Christie Pits

Movie lovers head to the giant hill at Christie Pits Park every Sunday starting at 6 p.m. There will be food and drink vendors (non-alcoholic) on site and the big show will start at sundown (around 9 p.m.).

  • The Freshman - June 25
  • Strictly Ballroom - July 2
  • The Maltese Falcon - July 9
  • Speed Sisters - July 16
  • Best in Show - July 23
  • Bee Nation - July 30
  • Bring it On - August 6
  • West Side Story - August 13
The Beaches

Catch a free movie every Wednesday on a giant inflatable screen for a whopping nine weeks. Rotating between Kew Gardens and Ivan Forrest Gardens, there will be PG movies from a variety of genres.

  • Uncle Buck - July 5
  • Mrs. Doubtfire - July 12
  • La La land - July 19
  • Moana - July 26
  • Sing - August 2
  • Ghostbusters - August 9
  • Mean Girls - August 16
  • The Secret Life of Pets - August 23
  • Ferris Bueller's Day Off - August 30
Movies in the Common

Watching movies under the stars in one of city's most stunning parks happens during the month of July with food and drinks at 7 p.m. Films start at sundown (usually just after 9 p.m.). The rain date is July 27.

  • A League of Their Own - July 6
  • Hairspray - July 13
  • Invictus - July 20
Cultura Festival

These free movies at Mel Lastman Square happen every Friday in July from 6 to 11 p.m., and there will also be (actually good) music and interactive performances. Plus, the movies are all Oscar winners or nominees.

  • Music: The Fire Guy, Coreyah 
    Movie: Hidden Figures - July 7
  • Music: New Canadian Global Music Orchestra, Duke Dreamer
    Film: Arrival - July 14
  • Music: Okavango African Orchestra, Lindy Hop Revolution
    Movie: La La Land - July 21
  • Music: Donnell Leahy, Aygul Memet ft. Bex in Motion
    Movie: Moana - July 28
Movies in the Meadow

Sneak down to the meadow in Downsview Park for some family friendly movies at 9 p.m. Only one movie has been announced so far, but check the Facebook page for updates.

  • La La Land  - July 7

outdoor movies toronto

Movies in the Common happen for the month of July in one of the city's coolest new parks. Photo via the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show.

Under the Stars Regent Park

Every Wednesday in the big park at 620 Dundas St. E., the Regent Park Film Festival hosts free outdoor screenings with yoga classes, DJ workshops, soccer games, and dance classes before the movie starts at sundown.

  • Space Jam - July 12
  • Moana - July 19
  • Hunt for the Wilderpeople - July 26
  • Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na - August 2
  • The Bycicle Thief - August 9
  • Hidden Figures - August 16
Sail-in Cinema

This year, the Sail-In Cinema returns to Sugar Beach from August 17 to 19. Moviegoers can either catch a flick while seated comfortably on land, or, if they have a boat, they can actually sail in, drop anchor and watch while bobbing up and down on Lake Ontario.

Films haven't been announced for this series yet, but you can vote for your favourites until July 11. 

open roof festival

Open Roof Fest at 99 Sudbury features bands, then a movie. Photo via the Open Roof Festival.

Not Free
 
Open Roof Festival

This outdoor movie fest happens at 99 Sudbury every Tuesday from June 27 to August 29. It starts with a concert at 8 p.m. and follows with a movie at 9 p.m. with beer from Amstersdam and food from the Toben Food by Design food truck.

Lead photo by

Sail-in Cinema

