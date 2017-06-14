Free outdoor movies in Toronto for summer 2017

Free outdoor movies in Toronto this summer seem to be everywhere. You can watch a flick under the stars in parks, parking lots, by the lake, and even atop the Scarborough Bluffs. City folks are clearly tired of being cooped up inside.

While the popular City Cinema at Yonge-Dundas Square hasn't announced its lineup yet, here's a roundup of all the other free outdoor movies in Toronto this summer.

Watch a free movie each month until September in CityPlace's Canoe Landing Park thanks to the CityPlace Fort York BIA. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. with refreshments and snacks, followed by screenings at sundown (around 9 p.m.).

The Sandlot - June 17

Half Baked - July 15

Ace Ventura Pet Detective - August 12

TBD by vote - September 16

There are only two screenings happening in the dog bowl at Bellwoods, but the people-watching is well worth it on both dates. There will also be valet bike parking. No joke.

Cooking with Stella - June 20

TBA (it will be a Canadian film) - July 11

Toronto loves seeing films in the great outdoors, and even more so when they're screened down by the water every Wednesday night.

Hairspray - June 21

The Sun at Midnight - June 28

Air Bud - July 5

Wayne's World - July 12

Meatballs - July 19

My Internship in Canada - August 2

Belle - August 9

How She Move - August 16

Pacific Rim - August 23

Cooking with Stella - August 30

St. James Park, just up the street from the St. Lawrence Market, will feature free film screenings on Thursday nights at sundown (around 9 p.m.), but the season opener will also include a bonus drag show at 8 p.m. in the gazebo.

Pride - June 22 (Opening Drag show at 8 p.m. in the gazebo)

The Lego Batman Movie - July 27

Grease - August 24

Head to the brick square in the north end of Sorauren Park for a free surprise outdoor film screening every fourth Saturday of the summer. The last screening goes just beyond summer and is a big neighbourhood party.

A cult classic - June 24

A summer blockbuster - July 22

A kids' favourite - August 26

Special end of summer event - September 23

Movie lovers head to the giant hill at Christie Pits Park every Sunday starting at 6 p.m. There will be food and drink vendors (non-alcoholic) on site and the big show will start at sundown (around 9 p.m.).

The Freshman - June 25

Strictly Ballroom - July 2

The Maltese Falcon - July 9

Speed Sisters - July 16

Best in Show - July 23

Bee Nation - July 30

Bring it On - August 6

West Side Story - August 13

Catch a free movie every Wednesday on a giant inflatable screen for a whopping nine weeks. Rotating between Kew Gardens and Ivan Forrest Gardens, there will be PG movies from a variety of genres.

Uncle Buck - July 5

Mrs. Doubtfire - July 12

La La land - July 19

Moana - July 26

Sing - August 2

Ghostbusters - August 9

Mean Girls - August 16

The Secret Life of Pets - August 23

Ferris Bueller's Day Off - August 30

Watching movies under the stars in one of city's most stunning parks happens during the month of July with food and drinks at 7 p.m. Films start at sundown (usually just after 9 p.m.). The rain date is July 27.

A League of Their Own - July 6

Hairspray - July 13

Invictus - July 20

These free movies at Mel Lastman Square happen every Friday in July from 6 to 11 p.m., and there will also be (actually good) music and interactive performances. Plus, the movies are all Oscar winners or nominees.

Movie: Hidden Figures - July 7

Film: Arrival - July 14

Movie: La La Land - July 21

Movie: Moana - July 28

Sneak down to the meadow in Downsview Park for some family friendly movies at 9 p.m. Only one movie has been announced so far, but check the Facebook page for updates.

La La Land - July 7

Every Wednesday in the big park at 620 Dundas St. E., the Regent Park Film Festival hosts free outdoor screenings with yoga classes, DJ workshops, soccer games, and dance classes before the movie starts at sundown.

Space Jam - July 12

Moana - July 19

Hunt for the Wilderpeople - July 26

Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na - August 2

The Bycicle Thief - August 9

Hidden Figures - August 16

This year, the Sail-In Cinema returns to Sugar Beach from August 17 to 19. Moviegoers can either catch a flick while seated comfortably on land, or, if they have a boat, they can actually sail in, drop anchor and watch while bobbing up and down on Lake Ontario.

Films haven't been announced for this series yet, but you can vote for your favourites until July 11.

Not Free



This outdoor movie fest happens at 99 Sudbury every Tuesday from June 27 to August 29. It starts with a concert at 8 p.m. and follows with a movie at 9 p.m. with beer from Amstersdam and food from the Toben Food by Design food truck.