Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
outdoor film screenings toronto

Watch free outdoor movies near St. Lawrence Market this summer

One of the city's most well-kept parks has just announced their summer outdoor movie schedule and this lineup includes live shows.

St. James Park, just up the street from the St. Lawrence Market, will feature free film screenings on Thursday nights starting with Pride on June 22. All films start at sundown (around 9 p.m.), but the season opener will also include a bonus drag show at 8 p.m. in the gazebo. 

One July 27 they'll show the Lego Batman Movie and August 24 they'll screen Grease, with a special pre-show at 8 p.m. starring cast members from the Toronto production of this hit musical about high schoolers in the 1950s.

All films are free and the festivities usually wrap up at 11 p.m.

Lead photo by

Taku Kumabe

