Free outdoor movies in Toronto every Friday night in July

Free outdoor movie screenings in parks, next to a cliff or floating on the lake are quickly becoming a regular summer pastime in Toronto. Not to be outdone, The Cultura Festival at Mel Lastman Square will not only present free movies every Friday in July from 6 to 11 p.m., but each screening is an event in itself.

In addition to the free film, there will be (actually good) music and interactive performances. Plus, the movies are all past Oscar winning or nominated movies.

Here are the shows and films being presented this July at Mel Lastman Square.

July 7

The Fire Guy

Coreyah

Hidden Figures

July 14

New Canadian Global Music Orchestra

Duke Dreamer

Arrival

July 21

Okavango African Orchestra

Lindy Hop Revolution

La La Land

July 28

Donnell Leahy,

Aygul Memet featuring street performer Bex in Motion

Moana