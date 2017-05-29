Free outdoor movies in Toronto every Friday night in July
Free outdoor movie screenings in parks, next to a cliff or floating on the lake are quickly becoming a regular summer pastime in Toronto. Not to be outdone, The Cultura Festival at Mel Lastman Square will not only present free movies every Friday in July from 6 to 11 p.m., but each screening is an event in itself.
In addition to the free film, there will be (actually good) music and interactive performances. Plus, the movies are all past Oscar winning or nominated movies.
Here are the shows and films being presented this July at Mel Lastman Square.
The Fire Guy
Coreyah
Hidden Figures
New Canadian Global Music Orchestra
Duke Dreamer
Arrival
Okavango African Orchestra
Lindy Hop Revolution
La La Land
Donnell Leahy,
Aygul Memet featuring street performer Bex in Motion
Moana
Join the conversation Load comments