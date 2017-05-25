Film
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 15 minutes ago
outdoor film screenings toronto

Free outdoor screening coming to Scarborough Bluffs this summer

Outdoor movie screenings are exciting enough to most Torontonians, but imagine watching a movie under the stars next to a massive cliff?

That's the highlight of the Scarborough Worldwide Film Festival, which runs from June 6 to 11. The festival itself presents over 20 films in various venues across Scarborough, and five of those screenings will be completely free.

The screening at the Bluffs will feature Stanley Kubrick's outer space masterpiece, 2001: A Space Odyssey, which you can see under the stars at Bluffers Park on Saturday, June 10. 

Get there around 8 p.m. to grab some food before the film starts at sundown, sometime after 9 p.m. There will also be a surprise live performance during the night. 

Another festival highlight is the Wayne's World screening in Albert Campbell Square on Friday, June 10.

Lead photo by

chrisd666

