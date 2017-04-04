Watch free outdoor movies by the lake in Toronto this summer

Nothing says summer quite like watching a movie under the stars. And while there are plenty of outdoor movie screenings throughout the city, none are quite as special as the Sail-In Cinema.

This year, the Sail-In Cinema returns to Sugar Beach from August 17 to 19. Moviegoers can either catch a flick while seated comfortably on land, or, if they have a boat, they can actually sail in, drop anchor and watch while bobbing up-and-down on Lake Ontario.

This year's lineup has yet to be announced, but last year's movies were Jumanji, Hook and The Princess Bride. Can they top that roster this summer? Inconceivable!