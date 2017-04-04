Film
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
movies water toronto

Watch free outdoor movies by the lake in Toronto this summer

Film
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Nothing says summer quite like watching a movie under the stars. And while there are plenty of outdoor movie screenings throughout the city, none are quite as special as the Sail-In Cinema.

This year, the Sail-In Cinema returns to Sugar Beach from August 17 to 19. Moviegoers can either catch a flick while seated comfortably on land, or, if they have a boat, they can actually sail in, drop anchor and watch while bobbing up-and-down on Lake Ontario.

This year's lineup has yet to be announced, but last year's movies were JumanjiHook and The Princess Bride. Can they top that roster this summer? Inconceivable! 

Lead photo by

Taku

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Watch free outdoor movies by the lake in Toronto this summer

Drake rumoured to star in TV series

Toronto takes the spotlight in new dystopian TV series

Whitney Houston movie premiering at Hot Docs

Someone made a movie based on the Rob Ford crack scandal

Trinity Bellwoods transformed into Russia for movie shoot

Hulk Hogan Gawker sex tape movie premiering at Hot Docs

Toronto International Film Festival is going to be smaller this year