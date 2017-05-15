Watch free movies at Christie Pits park this summer

Outdoor movie screenings are a popular summertime activity in Toronto, but few are as much of a social event and party as the Christie Pits Film Festival.

This annual event runs from June 25 through August 20. The debut screening, co-presented with the Wavelength Music Festival, will be Harold Lloyd's silent comedy The Freshman, with live musical accompaniment from Toronto's The Holy Gasp.

Movie lovers can head to the giant hill at Christie Pits Park starting at 6 p.m. There will be food and drink vendors (non-alcoholic) on site and the big show will start at sundown (A.K.A, 9 p.m.).

The CPFF, organized by the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show, will announce its full lineup of films, with an over-arching theme title of Eyes on the Prize, on May 23.

The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show also runs the free movie screenings at Corktown Common. These kick off on July 6.