Outdoor film screenings coming to Corktown Common this summer

A new addition has been made to Toronto's roster of spots where you can watch movies under the stars.

The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show (the same folks behind the Christie Pits Film Festival) will present outdoor film screenings throughout the entire month of July at Corktown Common.

They successfully screened Apollo 13 in the park last year and have extended things to a full month for 2017.

It's not a floating cinema or right next to the lake, but this is one of the city's newest and most spectacular parks, with a stunning view of the skyline in the distance.

Claim a piece of the lawn in front of the giant screen every Thursday starting at sundown (around 9 p.m.) from July 6 to 20.

There'll be food vendors in the park starting at 7 p.m., and it's a bring your own blanket affair. The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show will announce their full film schedule on May 29.