Free outdoor movies in the Beaches this summer

The latest outdoor movie series in Toronto returns for its fourth season this summer with one of the most extensive cinematic lineups the city has seen so far.

Starting July 5 until August 30 in the Beaches, the local BIA will be showing movies every Wednesday on a giant inflatable screen for a whopping nine weeks.

Rotating weeks between Kew Gardens and Ivan Forrest Gardens, they'll be playing PG movies from a variety of genres, but judging from last year's lineup, it'll be fun for pretty much anyone.

Movie goers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to watch the movies under the stars, which start at dusk (around 9 p.m.). The 2017 lineup will be announced June 7, but folks can vote for their favourite options until June 5 via the BIA Facebook page.