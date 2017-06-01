Film
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 5 hours ago
free movies toronto

Free outdoor movies in Toronto every Thursday night in July

Watching movies under the stars in one of city's most stunning parks just got a lot more fun after they announced their screening lineup.

After a successful trial screening of Apollo 13 last summer, the folks behind the Christie Pits Film Festival decided to show movies during the month of July at Corktown Common.

The free movie screenings start on July 6 with food and drinks at 7 p.m. and films at sundown (usually just after 9 p.m.).

Here's the lineup for Movies in the Common this July.

July 7

A League of Their Own

July 13

Hairspray

July 20

Invictus

Lead photo by

Waterfront Toronto

