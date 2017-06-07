Film
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
outdoor movies toronto

There's free outdoor movies in Regent Park this summer

Film
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of Toronto's year-round community film festivals has just announced its extended summer lineup, and it's all happening under the stars.

Every Wednesday from July 12 to August 16 starting at 7 p.m. in the big park at 620 Dundas St. E., the Regent Park Film Festival will host free outdoor screenings with yoga classes, DJ workshops, soccer games, and dance classes before the movie starts at sundown.

There will also be popcorn and drinks available, with all proceeds going back into the festival, which starts up again in November.

Here are the free movies playing  in Regent Park this summer.

July 12

Space Jam

July 19

Moana

July 26

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

August 2

Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na

August 9

The Bicycle Thief

August 16

Hidden Figures

Lead photo by

Regent Park Film Festival

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

There's free outdoor movies in Regent Park this summer

Free outdoor movies in the Beaches this summer

Bob and Doug Mackenzie are reuniting for Toronto show

Free outdoor movies in Toronto every Thursday night in July

Win passes to an advance screening of It Comes At Night

Watch free outdoor movies at CityPlace this summer

Free outdoor movies in Toronto every Friday night in July

Watch a free outdoor movie at Scarborough Bluffs this summer