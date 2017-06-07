There's free outdoor movies in Regent Park this summer

One of Toronto's year-round community film festivals has just announced its extended summer lineup, and it's all happening under the stars.

Every Wednesday from July 12 to August 16 starting at 7 p.m. in the big park at 620 Dundas St. E., the Regent Park Film Festival will host free outdoor screenings with yoga classes, DJ workshops, soccer games, and dance classes before the movie starts at sundown.

There will also be popcorn and drinks available, with all proceeds going back into the festival, which starts up again in November.

Here are the free movies playing in Regent Park this summer.

Space Jam

Moana

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na

The Bicycle Thief

Hidden Figures