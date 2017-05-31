Film
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
outdoor film screenings toronto

Watch free outdoor movies at CityPlace this summer

Free outdoor movie screening announcements continue to roll in for neighbourhoods throughout Toronto, but none of these events are happening next to the city's largest canoe...until now.

Starting on Saturday June 17, you'll be able to see a movie a month until September in CityPlace's Canoe Landing Park thanks to the CityPlace Fort York BIA. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. with refreshments and snacks, with screenings at sundown, around 9 p.m.

The final screening in September will be decided by a vote via the neighbourhood's Facebook page

Here are the outdoor movie screenings happening at CityPlace this summer.

June 17

The Sandlot

July 15

Half Baked

August 12

Ace Ventura Pet Detective

September 16

TBD

Lead photo by

CityPlace Fort York BIA/@laurarossi

