Watch free outdoor movies at CityPlace this summer
Free outdoor movie screening announcements continue to roll in for neighbourhoods throughout Toronto, but none of these events are happening next to the city's largest canoe...until now.
Starting on Saturday June 17, you'll be able to see a movie a month until September in CityPlace's Canoe Landing Park thanks to the CityPlace Fort York BIA. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. with refreshments and snacks, with screenings at sundown, around 9 p.m.
The final screening in September will be decided by a vote via the neighbourhood's Facebook page.
Here are the outdoor movie screenings happening at CityPlace this summer.
The Sandlot
Half Baked
Ace Ventura Pet Detective
TBD
CityPlace Fort York BIA/@laurarossi
