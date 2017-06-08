The Open Roof Festival is coming back to Toronto
With so many open air film series happening this summer in Toronto, it can be hard to decide where to sit under the stars. One film festival, however, combines movies, music and beer to stand out from the pack.
The Open Roof Festival, now back for its eight season, will screen movies outdoors at 99 Sudbury every Tuesday from June 27 to August 29.
There will be food from the Toben Food by Design food truck and beer from Amsterdam Brewery for sale at this ticketed movie series that begins with a live concert at 8 p.m., then a movie at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $15 a pop and are available online. Here are the films and music you can see at this year's Open Roof Fest.
Film: Colossal
Music: Stacey Renee
Film: Free Fire
Music: Tomi Swick
Film: The Bad Watch
Music: Blonde Elvis
Film: Get Out
Music: Park Eddy
Film: Brimstone & Glory
Music: TBA
Film: TBA
Music: The Sinners Choir
Film: TBA
Music: TBA
Film: Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World
Music: Liam Titcomb
Film: It Comes at Night
Music: Language Arts
Film: Sundowners
Music: Luke Lalonde (of Born Ruffians)
