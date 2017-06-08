The Open Roof Festival is coming back to Toronto

With so many open air film series happening this summer in Toronto, it can be hard to decide where to sit under the stars. One film festival, however, combines movies, music and beer to stand out from the pack.

The Open Roof Festival, now back for its eight season, will screen movies outdoors at 99 Sudbury every Tuesday from June 27 to August 29.

There will be food from the Toben Food by Design food truck and beer from Amsterdam Brewery for sale at this ticketed movie series that begins with a live concert at 8 p.m., then a movie at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $15 a pop and are available online. Here are the films and music you can see at this year's Open Roof Fest.

June 27

Film: Colossal

Music: Stacey Renee

July 4

Film: Free Fire

Music: Tomi Swick

July 11

Film: The Bad Watch

Music: Blonde Elvis

July 18

Film: Get Out

Music: Park Eddy

July 25

Film: Brimstone & Glory

Music: TBA

August 1

Film: TBA

Music: The Sinners Choir

August 8

Film: TBA

Music: TBA

August 5

Film: Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World

Music: Liam Titcomb

August 22

Film: It Comes at Night

Music: Language Arts

August 29

Film: Sundowners

Music: Luke Lalonde (of Born Ruffians)