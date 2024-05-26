5 hotels to stay near Tobermory and Lion's Head Ontario

Hotels in and near Tobermory and Lion's Head are the perfect spot to rest up after a long day of exploring the charming Ontario towns and their breathtaking natural features.

Whether you're chasing turquoise water that could put the Bahamas to shame or your morbid curiosity is drawing you to explore a 19th-century shipwreck, Lion's Head and Tobermory have you covered — and what better time than the summer for a road trip?

Here are some hotels you can stay in near Tobermory and Lion's Head.

This lodge that's been kicking since 1949 may be outside of Tobermory and Lion's Head, it's enough of an experience in and of itself to be be well worth the drive.

Visitors can stay in a private cabin or hotel room in the lodge, catch live music every night of the summer, watch the sunset (and, occasionally, the Aurora Borealis,) over Lake Huron, and explore the wild beauty of the Bruce Peninsula.

This family-run motel in Tobermory is nothing short of a perfect summer retreat. With cozy rooms that completely nail the coastal vibe (more shiplap, please,) to an outdoor dining area overlooking Georgian Bay, it's a no-fail option.

Better yet, the motel is located within walking distance of local attractions like the Bruce Trail, boardwalk and shops.

While this luxury motel in Sauble Beach might be a 30-minute drive from Lion's Head, the beachy, boho interiors, large outdoor pool and balconies each decked out with their own hammock will be well worth it.

If you do opt to stay in Sauble Beach during your visit to Lion's Head, make sure to alot time to explore this town's wonders, like Sauble Falls, as well.

With a prime location just steps from the Big Tub Lighthouse as well as regular glass-bottom boat tours departing from the resort, you can't find a more quintessentially Tobermory experience than the one you'll have at this resort and marina.

Just under an hour behind the wheel will get you to Lion's Head when you stay at this luxurious accommodation linked (pun intended) to the iconic Cobble Beach golf course, making it the perfect option for travellers who just want to make a day trip.