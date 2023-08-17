Sauble Falls in Ontario is a stunning waterfall to add to your must-visit list the next time you're in the South Bruce Peninsula, featuring a rushing cascade that flows over limestone steps.

Found within Sauble Falls Provincial Park near the popular lakeside town of Sauble Beach, it'll take you just under 3 hour to get to the falls from Toronto.

The waterfall plays an important historical role within the local community, having once powered a timber mill and generating station during the late 1800s and early 1900s.

During the summer months, you'll often spot people swimming in the waterfall (though it's not recommended as the rocks can be slippery and dangerous).

While the park itself is pretty small at only 20.24 hectares, it boasts some incredible views and a beautiful hiking trail.

The Sauble Trail extends 2.5 km on primarily flat terrain along the Sauble River before winding inland through ancient sand dunes and Red Pine plantations.

You can explore the park via canoe with a paddle up the Sauble River, which curves through farmlands and steep sand dunes. If you don't have your own, you can rent a canoe from the north side of the river next to the parking lot.

There are also multiple spots to stop and have a picnic within the park.

Fishing is another big draw of Sauble Falls, especially in the spring and fall when rainbow trout and Chinook salmon spawn. Visitors will flock to the park during these times to watch the fish jump over each ledge of this waterfall to get upstream.

If you'd like to spend more time in the park, you can camp at one of their range of campsites, which include access to a comfort station and showers. Reservations can be made on the Ontario Parks website.