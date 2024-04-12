Here are the places The New York Times just recommended people visit in Toronto

The New York Times just published the latest in their series of '36 Hours' travel articles and this time the city they've written about is Toronto.

While normally I wouldn't trust a non-local for suggestions on how to spend your time in the city, the Times does a better job on these articles than most publications, detailing the best ways to spend a day-and-a-half in a city, and their recommendations for Toronto are actually not bad.

Here's everywhere New York Times writer Ingrid K. Williams recommended you visit while in Toronto (even if you live here).

Key Stops

Detailing the best-of-the-best, the most-un-skippable of all Toronto experiences, Williams suggests exploring Trillium Park (even though part of it is fenced off), eating at Kensington Market's Sunny's Chinese, visiting MOCA in the Junction Triangle and grabbing a drink at Crybaby Gallery near Dundas and Dufferin.

Attractions

Once you've exhausted the key stops, Williams suggests Massey Hall, Evergreen Brick Works, the Gardiner Museum, UofT's Philosopher's Walk, the Bata Shoe Museum, the Beach (as in, the neighbourhood), the McMichael and Zaal Art Gallery as must-see attractions.

Restaurants

Choosing a small selection of restaurants to be decreed as the "best" is kind of like picking a star in the sky and calling it the most beautiful. While not wholly wrong, it's also not entirely right.

In any event, Williams' list of Toronto's must-visit restaurants and food spots includes Patois, Bad Attitude Bread, Milky's Coffee, Taverne Bernhardt's, Bowie, Bathurst Local and White Lily Diner.

Shopping

A smaller selection of small businesses made it onto the list (presumably because NYT readers will be busy visiting all those museums), but leading the charge are Easy Tiger Goods, Issues Magazine Shop and Etc Home.

If you're looking for more recommendations, I suggest Tusk for trendy womenswear, The Apartment Life for vintage decor and furniture and Acadia Art & Rare Books — a favourite of Guillermo del Toro's.

Hotels

Williams also recommends a selection of hotels to stay at, like the Ace Hotel, the Drake Hotel, Ode or finding a vacation rental — specifically in or around Trinity Bellwoods.