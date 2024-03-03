The history and modern usage of Ontario's iconic Polar Bear Express

This legendary Ontario train Polar Bear Express is steeped in history and heritage and offers a thrilling adventure through some of Canada's most remote and pristine landscapes.

The story of the Polar Bear Express dates back to the early 20th century when the Ontario Northland Railway established this vital transportation link to serve remote communities in Northern Ontario.

With service starting in 1964 for transporting goods and passengers to and from the isolated towns along its route, the train quickly became a lifeline for those living in Northern Ontario, providing essential access to supplies, services, and connections to the outside world.

The iconic Polar Bear Express was part of the inspiration for the beloved 1985 children's book and subsequent 2004 animated film, 'The Polar Express,' starring Tom Hanks.

Drawing inspiration from his childhood memories of riding a similar train in Michigan, author Chris Van Allsburg crafted a whimsical tale that captures the magic of rail travel and the spirit of adventure.

The enchanting journey depicted in the story closely mirrors the real-life experience of travelling aboard the Polar Bear Express through the Boreal forests and snow-covered wilderness of Northern Ontario.

Amidst the towering pines of Ontario's boreal forest 700 km north of Toronto, the Polar Bear Express makes its initial departure from the small town of Cochrane, home of The Polar Bear Habitat.



A once-in-a-lifetime experience for some and a standard commute for others, the train passes through vast forests, crosses rivers and streams, and traverses snow-covered plains, offering passengers a rare glimpse into the region's untouched beauty.

Along its route, the Polar Bear Express makes several flag stops in remote towns, including Island Falls, Fraserdale, Otter Rapids, and Onakawana.

Moosonee, one of Ontario's northernmost communities, lying 250 km north of Cochrane, is the Polar Bear Express' final stop and the gateway to the Arctic.

Passengers can disembark and explore the historic town, known for its rich Indigenous heritage, stunning natural surroundings, and Tidewater Provincial Park - Ontario's northernmost park where visitors might spot playful seals and beautiful baluga whales along the shores.

Despite chugging through such remote regions, the Polar Bear Express provides passengers with a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience.

Modern amenities like spacious seating areas, panoramic windows, and onboard dining services ensure that travellers can relax and enjoy the journey in style.

Complimentary Wi-Fi access and onboard entertainment further sweeten the four-hour trip, making the Polar Bear Express not just a necessary mode of transportation but also a memorable part of travellers' adventures into the north.

In addition to a scenic journey through Ontario's wilderness, this unique train adventure also brings the chance to witness the awe-inspiring northern lights, providing passengers with a truly magical experience under the northern skies.

Undertaking a journey aboard the Polar Bear Express is more than just a train ride – it's a journey through time, tracing the footsteps of generations past and experiencing the rich tapestry of Ontario's history.

For seasoned explorers and first-time adventurers alike, a journey aboard the Polar Bear Express promises an unforgettable experience and slice of Canada's heritage that will leave you with memories to cherish for years to come.