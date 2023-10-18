You could actually spot wild beluga whales at this Ontario provincial park

Ontario is home to an incredible diversity of landscapes and wildlife, including animals like black bears, wolves, moose, beavers, and countless other species.

However, were you aware you could actually see beluga whales in the province outside of Marineland ?

Although it's certainly no short trek to get there, a visit to Tidewater Provincial Park in Northern Ontario's tiny town of Moosonee just might let you catch a glimpse of the majestic yet playful ocean mammals.

Considered to be the "Gateway to the Arctic," Moosonee is one of Ontario's northernmost communities, with Tidewater Provincial Park perched on the Moose River estuary just 20 km from the Arctic Ocean waters of James Bay.

It's also an epic destination for spotting the Northern Lights, due to its isolation from low population and human footprint, and minimal artificial lighting.

The town also has no road access, so you'll have to arrive either by train or plane. From Cochrane, you can board Ontario Northland’s Polar Bear Express, which winds through Boreal forests and past rushing rivers before arriving in Moosonee.

Tidewater is one of the only provincial parks not run by the Ministry of Natural resources, instead operated by Ontario Parks and the Moose Cree First Nation.

Because it's a non-operating park, there are no facilities or activities offered here, so you'll have to bring your own equipment and plan accordingly.

Spanning 2422 acres, the park is made up of five different islands: Charles Island, South Charles Island, Butler Island, Hayes and Bushy Island. You can take water taxis to visit the park islands, where you might see seals lounging on the banks or beluga whales swimming along the way.

Canoeing is another popular activity in the park, particularly in the Missinaibi River or Abitibi River. Hikers can also trek the Riverside Trail, a 2 km-long easy path found on Charles Island which boasts views of Moose Factory Island and Moosonee.

Backcountry camping is also available, though reservations are not available. All campsites at Tidewater are first-come, first-serve.

If you're searching for a true rugged wilderness adventure, Tidewater Provincial Park may be the ultimate experience. From witnessing the Northern Lights to paddling along beluga whales, it's sure to be a one-of-a-kind adventure.