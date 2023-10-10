Whitefish Island is a serene oasis in Ontario brimming with natural beauty and a rich cultural history to discover. With its well-maintained trails, year-round activities, and an abundance of wildlife, it is the perfect destination for adventure-seekers and history-buffs alike.

Located in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, you'll find the island below the International Bridge next to the St. Mary's rapids.

The island, formed over 2000 years ago, was a traditional fishing ground for indigenous communities and encampments, later deemed a National Historic Site in 1981 due to its historical significance.

Over the years, it became an integral site for trade, meetings, and ceremonies, especially for the Anishinaabe people.

Once the European settlers arrived to the area in the 19th century, the lives of the Indigenous communities were greatly impacted; however, once deemed a National Historic Site, it was preserved from further development.

The island's wetland ecosystem is a crucial habitat for a variety of flora and fauna species, including migratory birds, amphibians, muskrat, beavers, and other aquatic life.

Visitors can explore the Whitefish Island Trails, which extend for 4 km between Saint Mary's Island and Whitefish Island. You'll be led along the wetlands via a series of boardwalks and well-maintained paths, with pretty views of the river, bridge and canal.

Don't miss the interpretive signs along the way, which provide insights into the local history and ecological importance of the area.

Fishing is another major draw of the island, and the St. Marys Rapids are teeming with trout, salmon, and the whitefish the island is named after.

After working up an appetite, head to The View Restaurant which serves up whitefish entrees with waterfront views of the rapids.

While you're in the area, Sault Ste. Marie has no shortage of incredible things to do and see. Take an epic hike to cliffside views of the fall foliage, or relax with a drive of the Grand Algoma Tour road trip which takes you past waterfalls, long beaches, and quaint towns.