There's an epic trail in Ontario that'll bring you to some pretty stellar cliffside views

Fall colours in Ontario are just starting to reach their peak in northern Ontario, so now is the best time to get outdoors for a fall hike or drive to see them before the trees lose their brilliant leaves.

One hike to add to your list is the Robertson Cliffs via Ila's Loop, located in Algoma Country just 30 minutes north of Sault Ste. Marie.

While it's nearly an eight-hour drive from Toronto, the stunning city is full of hidden gems and outdoor beauty to discover, making it perfect for a fall getaway.

Extending approximately five kilometres long, Ila's Loop starts at Robertson Lake Road off Old Highway 17, leading you up a challenging (yet rewarding) climb before reaching panoramic views from a 150-metre tall cliff formation.

Along the way, make sure to stop to admire Robertson Creek Falls, a scenic waterfall found within a deep gorge with a medium-sized cascade rising nearly 20 feet tall — with a crest of the same size.

Continuing along the trail will lead you through the dense boreal forest, with glimses of the sparkling Lake Superior below.

At the summit, you'll be treated to incredible views over Goulais and the Bellevue Valley, and you can bet the canopies of changing foliage are nothing short of spectacular.

The hike is considered moderate due to some steep climbs and rocks to climb over and can take anywhere from 45 minutes to two hours. Parking is free at one of three lots, and you can find maps to them on the Sault Tourism website.

While you're in the area, you can also experience fall views from the comfort of your car by embarking on the Grand Algoma Tour road trip. Along the way, you'll pass by more waterfalls, long beaches, and quaint towns.