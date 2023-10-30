Swoop Airlines is officially dead after final day of operations

Ultra-low-cost airline Swoop is officially dead after taking to the skies one last time on October 28, 2023.

Earlier this year, parent company WestJet announced that the low-cost carrier would officially shut down following months of tense negotiations.

The eight-month negotiation process came to a conclusion this June when a second collective bargaining agreement between WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) — the certified union representing WestJet and Swoop pilots — was ratified, binding WestJet to integrate Swoop's routes and aircraft into its operations by October 2023.

Swoop's final flight took to the skies on Saturday, just five years after the discount airline launched to Canadian travellers.

Today we mark Swoop’s final day of operation, celebrating 5 years of ultra-low cost flights. As we merge with WestJet, we look forward to new adventures ahead. Thanks to the loyal Swoop travellers for their support. Find us on the Teal side of things at https://t.co/FEDO7eptzq — FlySwoop (@FlySwoop) October 28, 2023

A statement from WestJet explains that the two airlines "merged to provide even more affordable airfares to more cities throughout the WestJet network with the WestJet guest experience you've come to expect."

All 16 Swoop aircraft — ten Boeing 737-800 aircraft and another six 737 MAX 8 planes — are being transferred to WestJet.

Even on its last day in the skies, Swoop's social media team continued responding to the deluge of customer complaints that the discount airline has become known for over its brief six-year operations.

Though customer satisfaction may not have been anything to write home about, the loss of Swoop takes low-cost travel options away from Canadians as WestJet takes over the low-cost carrier's routes.

As of October 30, Swoop's website now redirects to WestJet's domain.