Canada might be losing a popular low-cost airline and people are not happy

Swoop Airlines may soon be a thing of the past, as part of an agreement between WestJet and the union representing its pilots.

After eight months of tense negotiations almost resulted in a pilot strike over the Victoria Day long weekend, a tentative deal was reached at the eleventh hour with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA); however, it's rumoured one of the terms is that Swoop Airlines must be fully integrated into WestJet by October 2024.

The low-cost carrier owned by WestJet has only been around since June 2018, flying travellers from Toronto to 32 destinations across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean.

However, pilots who fly for Swoop are paid less than those who fly for WestJet and are not thrilled about the disparity. Unfortunately for consumers, that would mean one less affordable airline in the Canadian market.

Several travellers took to social media to voice their disappointment in regard to the possible end of Swoop.

Twitter user Ben wrote that the move would ultimately impact consumers the most, driving up fares due to less competition.

This of course, means higher ticket prices and fewer options for the consumer. — Ben (@Canhistoryrules) May 22, 2023

Another user Zaptor999 joked that we can't have nice things.

We can't have nice things. — Zaptor999 ♻️ (@zaptor999) May 23, 2023

A user by the name of C.H. even wrote that the disgruntled pilots are free to leave if they weren't content with the pay, writing "we all have choices."

If the Pilots don’t like it move on. Like anyone else who works for a living. We all have choices, if we don’t like how you are paid leave. — C.H. (@lkb8899) May 23, 2023

WestJet also recently acquired leisure airline Sunwing, which could be at risk of a similar fate when the contract comes time for renewal.

For now, the integration is not official. Until the agreement is ratified, the final terms will not be disclosed to the public.