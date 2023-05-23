Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 3 hours ago
Swoop Airlines end

Canada might be losing a popular low-cost airline and people are not happy

Travel
Swoop Airlines may soon be a thing of the past, as part of an agreement between WestJet and the union representing its pilots.

After eight months of tense negotiations almost resulted in a pilot strike over the Victoria Day long weekend, a tentative deal was reached at the eleventh hour with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA); however, it's rumoured one of the terms is that Swoop Airlines must be fully integrated into WestJet by October 2024.

The low-cost carrier owned by WestJet has only been around since June 2018, flying travellers from Toronto to 32 destinations across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean.

However, pilots who fly for Swoop are paid less than those who fly for WestJet and are not thrilled about the disparity. Unfortunately for consumers, that would mean one less affordable airline in the Canadian market.

Several travellers took to social media to voice their disappointment in regard to the possible end of Swoop.

Twitter user Ben wrote that the move would ultimately impact consumers the most, driving up fares due to less competition.

Another user Zaptor999 joked that we can't have nice things.

A user by the name of C.H. even wrote that the disgruntled pilots are free to leave if they weren't content with the pay, writing "we all have choices."

WestJet also recently acquired leisure airline Sunwing, which could be at risk of a similar fate when the contract comes time for renewal.

For now, the integration is not official. Until the agreement is ratified, the final terms will not be disclosed to the public.

Jack Landau
