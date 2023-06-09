Travel
swoop airlines shutting down

WestJet is shutting down its ultra low-cost airline Swoop

WestJet is officially shutting down its discount airline, Swoop, following months of tense negotiations. 

On Friday, the second collective bargaining agreement between WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) — the certified union representing WestJet and Swoop pilots — was ratified. 

As negotiated in the collective agreement, the WestJet Group will begin integration efforts of its budget airline, Swoop. 

"Through an expedited process, the airline anticipates a full integration into its mainline operations by the end of October," the announcement reads. "To avoid traveller impact, Swoop will operate its existing network through to the end of its published schedule on October 28." 

The Calgary-headquartered, low-cost carrier was launched in June 2018 and flew travellers from Toronto to 32 destinations across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. 

As part of the agreement, Swoop employees will move to WestJet

"The WestJet Group is confident in the outcome of this negotiated decision and the path forward to integrate Swoop into WestJet's operations," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group, Chief Executive Officer. 

"This integration will enhance our ability to serve a broader spectrum of guests. Instead of only 16 aircraft serving the ultra-low-cost market, each aircraft, in our 180-strong fleet, will offer ultra-affordable travel options through to a premium inflight experience." 

