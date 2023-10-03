Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Porter Airlines Toronto California flights

Porter Airlines will soon fly from Toronto to two new cities in the Golden State

Porter Airlines has just announced they'll be launching new routes from Toronto to two new Californian cities this winter, making it even easier for Canadians to fly directly to the Golden State.

As of January 16, 2024, the beloved Canadian airline will offer daily roundtrip service from Pearson International Airport to Los Angeles (LAX), with flights to San Francisco (SFO) launching on January 25, 2024.

The California-bound flights will be operated on Porter's new all-economy Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which are set apart by their two-by-two configuration and lack of middle seats.

In addition, all passengers can take advantage of their premium economy experience, including free WiFi, premium snacks, and free beer and wine (served in glassware, no less).

Those who upgrade to PorterReserve fares can also enjoy priority check-in, extra legroom, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and a selection of fresh and healthy meals.

The new schedule to Los Angeles and San Francisco will have flights departing daily from Toronto at 10:30 a.m., and you can already book online on Porter's website.

Porter Airlines launched an aggressive expansion strategy over the past year, with new service to five cities in Florida commencing in November.

For anyone in search of a cold weather escape, you'll soon have a lot more options to do so with Porter.

