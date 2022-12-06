Porter Airlines just revealed a ton of changes including flying out of Pearson Airport
A new all-inclusive economy experience, free WiFi and enhanced legroom, are just some of the many updates coming soon for Porter Airlines.
The Canadian airline just revealed their plans for what they're calling “an exceptional new economy air travel experience that challenges what every North American airline offers.”
The announcement of this elevated cabin experience comes ahead of the arrival of the first of the new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft joining their fleet this month.
The addition allows Porter to fly nonstop in new markets as part of their expansion plan.
We've always been committed to making economy air travel enjoyable for every passenger. Now, we're giving you the option to pick your own Porter journey. #ActuallyEnjoyEconomy with PorterClassic or our new PorterReserve.— Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) December 6, 2022
Learn more: https://t.co/VuptbU18pY pic.twitter.com/lnNjLbkGe8
Today, Porter reported that they plan to continue their signature in-flight service on all flights, featuring free beer and wine served in glassware as well as their selection of premium snacks.
They will also be introducing the following new updates:
Free high speed WiFi will be offered to all passengers flying on their Embraer E195-E2 fleet. With unlimited bandwidth, this will allow for web surfing or streaming from entertainment platforms.
The Embraer E195-E2 jets will have 132 seats, all in a 2-2 configuration (which means no middle seats!). The layout will be all-economy, but there are several legroom options:
Porter is introducing two fare bundles, which they are calling PorterReserve and PorterClassic.
With the new aircraft, Porter will be expanding to Pearson Airport and is eventually expected to operate routes out of Ottawa, Montreal, and Halifax.
New North American destinations are expected to be announced soon, including the west coast, southern U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean.
