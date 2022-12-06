Porter Airlines just revealed a ton of changes including flying out of Pearson Airport

A new all-inclusive economy experience, free WiFi and enhanced legroom, are just some of the many updates coming soon for Porter Airlines.

The Canadian airline just revealed their plans for what they're calling “an exceptional new economy air travel experience that challenges what every North American airline offers.”

The announcement of this elevated cabin experience comes ahead of the arrival of the first of the new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft joining their fleet this month.

The addition allows Porter to fly nonstop in new markets as part of their expansion plan.

We've always been committed to making economy air travel enjoyable for every passenger. Now, we're giving you the option to pick your own Porter journey. #ActuallyEnjoyEconomy with PorterClassic or our new PorterReserve.



Learn more: https://t.co/VuptbU18pY pic.twitter.com/lnNjLbkGe8 — Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) December 6, 2022

Today, Porter reported that they plan to continue their signature in-flight service on all flights, featuring free beer and wine served in glassware as well as their selection of premium snacks.

They will also be introducing the following new updates:

Free WiFi for all passengers on new planes

Free high speed WiFi will be offered to all passengers flying on their Embraer E195-E2 fleet. With unlimited bandwidth, this will allow for web surfing or streaming from entertainment platforms.

A 132-seat layout with multiple legroom options

The Embraer E195-E2 jets will have 132 seats, all in a 2-2 configuration (which means no middle seats!). The layout will be all-economy, but there are several legroom options:

PorterReserve: 16 seats in the first four rows of the cabin featuring 36″ of pitch

PorterStretch: 20 seats with extra legroom featuring 34″ of pitch

PorterClassic: 96 standard economy seats featuring 30″ of pitch

New fare bundles

Porter is introducing two fare bundles, which they are calling PorterReserve and PorterClassic.

PorterReserve is Porter's premium fares, including:

Dedicated airport check-in

Early boarding

Enhanced legroom

Fresh meals on flights of 2.5 hours or longer

Signature beer and wine served in glassware

Premium snacks

Cocktails

Two free checked bags

Ability to change flights without a fee

PorterClassic is Porter's more basic standard fares, including:

Signature beer and wine served in glassware

Premium snacks

On flights of 2.5 hours or longer, passengers can purchase the same fresh meals and cocktails available in PorterReserve

Ability to purchase extra legroom, baggage, and travel flexibility

Porter now flying from Pearson Airport

With the new aircraft, Porter will be expanding to Pearson Airport and is eventually expected to operate routes out of Ottawa, Montreal, and Halifax.

New North American destinations are expected to be announced soon, including the west coast, southern U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean.