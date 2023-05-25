Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Porter Airlines

Canadian airline ranked best cabin service in North America

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Porter Airlines has just been chosen as the winner of the 2023 Passengers Choice Awards for Best Cabin Service in North America, recognized for its "generous service experience and effortless travel for every passenger."

The annual awards presented by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) look at nearly one million flights rated anonymously by passengers across more than 600 airlines around the world, using a five-star scale.

Categories assessed include seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi.

Porter just recently updated its economy air travel experience earlier this year, with changes including free Wi-Fi, enhanced legroom, and fresh and healthy meals to all passengers flying on their new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

Over the years, Porter has consistently prided itself on challenging other airlines with their economy experience, with perks for customers like complimentary beer and wine to serving premium snacks.

Calling the Passenger Choice Award "the most prestigious award an airline can receive in recognition for their best-in-world advancements" in the above categories, APEX commends Porter for its standout service.

"Porter Airlines exemplifies customer-centric in-flight service, blending the best of Canadian hospitality for a travel experience that elevates every passenger," says Dr. Joe Leader, CEO at APEX CEO.

"Porter Airlines' innovation in economy travel, with services like high-speed WiFi and partnerships with top Canadian brands, sets a new standard. Their heartfelt dedication to all passengers is laudable."

You can find the full list of awards including airlines around the globe on their website.

Porter Airlines
