Canadians may soon have a new option for cheap flights to Europe

Lynx Air, Canada's ultra-affordable air carrier, could soon become your new favourite way of jetting across the pond to European destinations.

After applying to the Canadian Transportation Agency for a licence to operate flights between Canada and Europe, Lynx Air's request has now been approved, according to the CTA website.

Since launching in spring 2022, the Calgary-based airline has been steadily expanding across North America, offering routes from Toronto to Canadian and U.S. destinations like Vancouver, Halifax, Los Angeles, Orlando, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.

Lynx Air is also known for its occasional huge promotions and deals on flights, such as its $1 base fare promo on one-way flights last spring.

The ruling could also include potential flights to Iceland, Mexico, The Bahamas, Jamaica, Barbados, The Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and other countries.

Lynx Air currently operates a fleet of nine Boeing 737-8 planes, but has another 38 planes on order to meet the demands of its growing international network.

The approval is great news for Canadian travellers, who can anticipate new routes at competitive fares. Details on European destinations have not yet been announced.