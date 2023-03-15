This airline is having a mega flash sale with $1 base fare flights

Already known for their amazing deals on flights, Canadian low-cost airline Lynx Air is having a major flash sale, offering one-way flights for a base fare of just $1 this spring.

Like any deal that sounds too good to be true, there is a bit of a catch as it excludes taxes and airport fees; however, you can still get a one-way ticket for as low as $25 total.

The sale applies for travel dates between March 25th and June 15th, with flights departing on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

Flights from Toronto to Halifax, Calgary, and Winnipeg start at just $48 all-in for travel in May. Other one-way destinations from Toronto included in the deal are Halifax, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver or Winnipeg.

Final prices will vary depending on the route and date chosen, and do not include seat selection or baggage fees.

No promo code is needed to take advantage of the deal, just head to Lynx's website and choose mid-week dates within the applicable time frame.

You'll want to move quickly though, as the sale ends March 15 at 11:59 MT.