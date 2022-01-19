Travel
lynx air

A new airline is offering ridiculously cheap flights to Toronto starting this spring

A new ultra-low-cost domestic airline is gearing up for its inaugural flight, now just a few months away. Lynx Air launched a booking website and ticket sales on Wednesday morning for its first five Canadian destinations; Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Kelowna and Winnipeg.

Billed as "Canada's newest ultra-affordable airline," Lynx was revealed in November. A press release stated that the new airline (actually a rebrand of the earlier Enerjet banner) would operate out of Calgary as a home base, with a fleet of 46 Boeing 737s, starting with a delivery of three aircraft.

The new airline is now preparing to take to the skies in just over eleven weeks, the first daily flight between Vancouver and Calgary departing on Thursday, April 7, 2022, with service increasing to twice daily by late May.

Just a few days after the airline's first flight, Lynx's burgeoning network will expand with the addition of four weekly flights from Calgary to Toronto on April 11, with plans to ramp up to seven flights a week by the end of the first week of service.

On April 28, Lynx will expand again with the start of daily flights between Toronto and Vancouver.

The rollout of the other Lynx connections, primarily flights between the four western cities, will continue into May.

But just how cheap will these flights be? To celebrate their launch, Lynx is offering limited-time one-way fares that start as low as $39 plus taxes, though you probably shouldn't expect much in the way of frills or legroom, low-budget carriers typically not marketed based on their comfort or style.

Major employers in the travel industry, specifically airlines, have had their eyes on budget travellers for years, but after close to two years of lockdowns and travel restrictions, more names are entering the arena while existing carriers like Flair Airlines, Swoop, and Avianca add new destinations to cash-conscious travellers.

