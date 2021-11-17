Canada is getting a new airline that's promising cheap flights

A new airline has landed in Canada and, like others before, it's promising cheap flights.

Lynx Air announced that it is "Canada's newest ultra-affordable airline." The new airline follows other low-cost options such as Flair Airlines, which just added three new cities, and Swoop, which ran into trouble back in 2019 with a number of cancellations.

The ultra-low-cost model seems to work in Europe with airlines such as RyanAir and EasyJet faring well in the market, although not during lockdowns.

Now that Canada seems to be emerging out of months of lockdown, with the border reopening to the U.S., it could be the sign of travel returning to normal. There have been several announcements lately from airlines offering new routes — such as direct flights to Venice and cheap flights to Dublin.

Lynx will be based out of Calgary and have a fleet of new Boeing 737 planes, according to a press release.

Watch the skies - Canada’s newest ultra-affordable airline is taking flight in 2022! We can’t wait to welcome you aboard. Learn more about us at https://t.co/p37zUJGjjW pic.twitter.com/GJT5g48OVp — Lynx Air (@Lynx_Air) November 16, 2021

The airline has orders and lease agreements for 46 aircrafts over the next seven years to meet anticipated demand. The first three Boeing 737s, which will also be fuel-efficient, are expected in early 2022.

"We are excited to bring competition and choice to the Canadian aviation market at a time when Canadians are yearning for the opportunity to fly again, whether it be to see friends and family or to take a long-awaited holiday," said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx.

McArthur said the airlines will offer "à la carte pricing" meaning people can choose the services they want for flights.

No destinations or prices are listed yet on the Lynx Air website but they plan to announce routes and schedules soon.

Things are looking up for safe travel in 2022 — just don't forget to download your vaccine passport and be prepared for possible delays as the industry takes flight again.