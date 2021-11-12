You can now get direct flights from Toronto to 13 cities in Europe including Venice

Venice is now just a direct flight away from Toronto along with 13 other cities in Europe, according to a just released summer flight program from a major Canadian airline.

In summer 2022, you'll be able to fly to 13 destinations in Italy, Ireland, Greece, France, the Netherlands, the U.K., Portugal, Spain and Croatia via Air Transat.

That includes peak season direct flights to Porto, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Glasgow, Manchester, Paris and Zagreb, with flights to Dublin, Lisbon and Rome taking off from Toronto five times a week. There will also be 14 weekly flights straight to London.

Flights to Venice starting in May range around $400 to $500 for a ticket. The Air Transat site lists their "best deals" for summer 2022 to Europe from Toronto as flights to London, Dublin and Barcelona in June for around $600 to $800, and to Paris in August for around $800.

They're also going to be doing flights five times a week to Cancun and Punta Cana from Toronto so we can all turn up the heat on summer next year.

You can now get a direct flight from Toronto to Dublin for super cheap https://t.co/6uajNY094L #Toronto #Dublin — blogTO (@blogTO) October 6, 2021

This follows previous announcements from other Canadian airlines about new destinations and cheap flight deals incuding WestJet's new direct flights to Dublin and new cities in the U.S. via Flair Airlines.