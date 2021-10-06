You can now get a direct flight from Toronto to Dublin for super cheap

For those looking for a vacation after travel restrictions ease: WestJet will soon offer direct flights from Toronto to Dublin.

The travel industry took one of the biggest hits during lockdown but now things seem to be looking up again.

WetJet has just announced it will be adding direct flights between Toronto and Dublin, Ireland.

The new non-stop seasonal flights are set to operate four-times weekly, beginning on May 15, 2022 and will increase to daily by June 2, 2022.

This spring, @WestJet is introducing new, non-stop service between Toronto and Dublin. The iconic city and breathtaking Irish landscapes awaits you.

"As demand increases, we know travellers are looking for convenient and affordable options for travel between Canada and Europe," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer.

The airline, which started in 1996 with three aircraft and just five destinations, is working on expanding its network from Toronto. Currently they have flights to 33 international destinations, including Barcelona, Madrid, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

The Dublin flights will operate on WestJet's Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The introductory price for these flights will be $272 for a one-way and $499 for a round-trip.

But those looking to book a trip should check out the latest restrictions. As of Sept. 27, Ireland requires travellers from Canada to either have proof of vaccination or negative test.

Nevertheless, the country, known for its hospitality to travellers, seems to be welcoming the news.

"This new service between Toronto and Dublin further cements the strong and enduring cultural and business ties between our two great countries," says Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport, managing director.

Hopefully, the luck of the Irish will bring better days ahead for those who love travel.