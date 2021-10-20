You can get direct flights from Toronto to 3 new cities for super cheap this spring

After months of staying put, travel looks to be on the horizon again and there are some new cheap options for flying from Toronto.

The border between Canada and the United States is now opening on Nov. 8 and it may finally be time to get back to travelling. Recently, new, cheap flight options were added for Toronto to Ireland and now more flights are coming in 2022.

Starting spring of 2022, Flair Airlines, an ultra-low-cost airline that launched in 2017, is adding flights to San Francisco, Nashville and Denver, according to an announcement from the company.

MAJOR announcement: Flair Airlines grows schedule 33% in Canada and the U.S. with four new aircraft.

MAJOR announcement: Flair Airlines grows schedule 33% in Canada and the U.S. with four new aircraft.

Toronto to Nashville, and Toronto to Denver routes start in April. Those looking to get to San Francisco will need to transfer in Edmonton or Vancouver, starting in April and May.

The airline is also adding a weekly flight from Toronto to Victoria starting in May.

Two additional aircraft, brand new Boeing 737 MAX, will be added to Flair's Toronto base, bringing the total there to five. A second aircraft will be added to Flair's Edmonton base and a third aircraft to its Vancouver base.

The new flights will also create 150 new jobs for flight attendants, pilots and operational support staff, according to Flair. The airline is currently recruiting for 100 pilot positions to meet the needs of its growing fleet.

In total, 14 new routes are being added across Canada. Flair will also launch Comox as a second gateway to Vancouver Island, complementing existing service to Victoria and allowing visitors to explore even more of the island.

3 NEW US📍 just landed: Nashville, Denver, and San Francisco! More ultra low fares to major US cities starting spring 2022.

3 NOUVELLES📍 US viennent de débarquer: Nashville, Denver et San Francisco! Plus de tarifs ultra bas vers les grandes villes É-U à partir du printemps 2022. pic.twitter.com/EmOxZfyd6D — flair airlines ⚫️ (@FlairAirlines) October 19, 2021

"Travelling and reconnecting with friends will be among the top priorities for many Canadians in the coming months, and Flair is continuing our growth by adding more aircraft and routes so we can bring sustainably low fares to even more iconic destinations across North America," said Stephen Jones, president and CEO, Flair Airlines.

Fares to U.S. destinations start between $99 and $129 (CAD) one-way and several of the new domestic Canadian routes have fares as low as $49 one way, including taxes and fees.

Flair says the new 737 MAX aircraft has the lowest cost per seat mile of any Canadian airline. The aircraft not only gets good mileage but it also produces lower CO2 emissions — around 14 per cent lower.

With the new flights, Flair will now have nonstop flights to 19 destinations (in the U.S. and Canada) from Toronto Pearson Airport.

Perhaps 2022 will finally be the year we can get back to regular travel.