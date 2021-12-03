Travel
Karen Longwell
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
flight to toronto

Toronto just got a new cheap flight direct to South America

Travel
Karen Longwell
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto just got a new direct flight to Bogota, Colombia and the fares won't blow the budget.

Direct flights from Toronto to Bogota started on Dec. 3 on Avianca, a Colombia-based airline.

There is a travel warning for Colombia (the Canadian government suggests exercising a high degree of caution) so Bogota may not be the first place many people think of as a travel destination. But Avianca is promoting tourism with the new flights, and Colombia does have stunning rainforests, wildlife and world heritage sites.

Still, if you aren't ready to travel to Colombia, the direct route from Toronto to Bogota is part of an expansion for the airline that includes 11 new routes connecting destinations in South and Central America.

The flights are offered on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and tickets start at $209 one-way.

"We want our Canadian clients to have the best travel experience at competitive prices, to explore Latin America through one of the largest networks in the region," said Rolando Damas, Avianca's general director for North America, the Caribbean, and Asia.

The flights will be operated in Airbus A320 aircraft with capacity for 150 passengers, which represents an offer of about 4,000 weekly seats available to travellers.

Despite recent fears over Omicron, prompting people to cancel travel plans, Colombia hopes the new route will prompt a return to tourism.

"We celebrate the launch of this new route with the Canadian market. It is an important step towards the recovery of our tourism industry," said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia, the government agency in charge of promoting tourism in Colombia.

Avianca ran into some financial trouble, going into bankruptcy restructuring at the beginning of lockdowns when the tourism industry took a nose-dive. But this month the airline successfully achieved agreements with its creditors, raised new investments of $1.7 billion, and obtained approval for its plan of reorganization.

With the new reorganization, the company is focusing on affordable prices, and expanding its flight network in Latin America.

Lead photo by

Avianca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

You can take a surprise festive road trip outside of Toronto this winter

Toronto just got a new cheap flight direct to South America

You can soon fly to NY from Toronto Island Airport without going to Newark

Here are the new rules and restrictions for travel between Canada and the US

Toronto airport could soon descend into chaos with new COVID testing requirements

People in Toronto starting to cancel flights for international travel over omicron concerns

Calabogie Peaks has winter trails and one of the highest ski drops in Ontario

You can visit stunning ice caves hidden beside a quiet lake in Ontario this winter