Bala, Ontario is a charming lakeside town that makes an incredible getaway any time of year, but fall might be one of the best times to visit once it transforms against the backdrop of vibrant colours.

Located just over a two-hour drive north of Toronto in cottage country, you'll find Bala within the township municipality of Muskoka Lakes, perched between Lake Muskoka and the Moon River.

From exploring the area's beautiful trails to its quaint shops and eateries, here are some of the best things to do and see in Bala.

Celebrate all things cranberry

Bala sits along the cranberry driving route and is considered to be the "Cranberry Capital of Ontario." This year, check out the Bala Cranberry Festival from October 13 to 15, 2023 where you can shop from hundreds of local vendors, snack on cranberry-themed bites, and see live music and attractions over the weekend.

Be sure to also stop by Johnston's Cranberry Marsh and Muskoka Lakes Winery for more fall fun, including wagon rides, wine tasting, and their cranberry plunge which involves putting on a pair of chest waders and submerging into sea of cranberries.

Hang out by a waterfall

The small town is centered around Bala Falls, so you can't miss the three waterfalls while wandering through the town. The cascade forms where Lake Muskoka drains to the Moon River, and you can either cross it via a footbridge, or walk down the bedrock to get up close on the right bank.

The waterfall is a great spot for a picnic, so grab a warm beverage from a nearby cafe or pack a basket of food to enjoy while you take in the scenery.

Catch some live music

The iconic KEE to Bala, a lakeside venue and bar on Lake Muskoka, has been hosting summer concerts, resort nights, and private bookings (like weddings) for over 80 years, with big-name musicians like Aerosmith and RUSH having played there.

Visit the Bala Museum

Learn about the life and writings of Canadian author, Lucy Maud Montgomery at the Bala Museum. Considered a literary landmark, the museum was once Montgomery's summer tourist home and where she wrote her novel The Blue Castle after a two-week vacation.

The family-owned business celebrates the Anne of Green Gables author with displays, artifacts, and info, along with a gift shop, interactive tours, costumes for kids, photo opportunities, free freckles, and special events.

Grab a bite

Bala has a number of great spots to suit every craving. Jack & Stella, a modern general store, also serves up tasty sandwiches, bagels, and pastries, along with some creative beverages. They even have a lovely backyard patio and dock with occasional live music on weekends.

The Pearl Muskoka is another must-visit to add to your list, having just opened this past summer. Created by the same owners as Toronto's TOBEN Hospitality Group, it offers curated pantry items and a rotating menu of elevated market fare.

Don't miss their signature pistachio-vanilla glazed croissants (a personal favourite of mine).

For a sit-down meal, head to The Hook & Ladder Bar and Grill for all-day breakfast and casual dining, or try Lakeside Bala for fine dining with picturesque views of the water.

Take a hike

As fall colours tranform the region into a kaleidoscope of reds, oranges, and golds, take advantage of it all and get outside for a crisp hike on one of the lovely local trails.

Huckleberry Rock Lookout Trail is a moderate 2.5-km loop trail that leads you to panoramic vistas above the sparkling Milford Bay, or you can try the new 1 km-long Walker's Point Lookout Trail which leads you up the rocky Canadian Shield to views of Lake Muskoka.

Grab something sweet

For those with a sweet tooth, Bala has you covered. Pop into Cacao Boys for handcrafted artisan chocolates or a decadent Belgian hot chocolate.

Another town institution to check off the list is Don's Bakery, which has been operating since 1947. The scratch bakery has a delectable selection to choose from, including scones, Chelsea buns, and butter tarts.

Whether you're coming for outdoor adventures and leaf peeping or are on a culinary tour of the cranberry route, Bala is an amazing destination for your next fall getaway.