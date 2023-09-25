You can plunge into a sea of cranberries this fall in Ontario

With the official arrival of fall this past weekend, it's time to dig out those plaids and hit up your local farms, festivals, and pumpkin patches for some seasonal fun.

For a unique fall activity to try this year, how does wading through a giant pool of floating cranberries sound? Just over a two-hour drive from Toronto in Bala, you can do exactly that at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery, as well as so much more.

Since 1950, the Johnston family has been growing cranberries in the region. Throughout the harvest season from late September through the end of October, the farm invites guests to see how cranberries are harvested, as well as explore its 27 acres of land.

The cranberry plunge, which is available every weekend throughout harvest season, entails you putting on a pair of chest waders and submerging into a knee to low-hip deep sea of cranberries.

You'll get a sense of what it's like to be a cranberry grower, and be sure to bring your camera to snap the perfect fall photo.

The farm also hosts various harvest activities, wagon tours, and wine tasting, and you can also explore its hiking trails through the stunning forests of colourful foliage.

After you're done exploring, sit by an open fire with a cup of apple cider or hot mulled wine.

On your way out, don't forget to pick up some local wines, preserves, or frozen treats from the onsite shop.

There is no fee to stop by Muskoka Lakes Farm and Winery, but most of the activities have an associated cost. Tickets for the cranberry plunge can be booked online in advance, and cost $20 per person. You can see their full price list for their other activities on their website.

For more cranberry themed fun, Ontario also has a self-guided cranberry trail with over 30 stops, ranging from cideries and restaurants to resorts and spas.