This Ontario cranberry route will guide you through over 30 delicious stops

With the official start of fall just days away, we're just as ready for the leaves to change as we are to welcome those delicious fall flavours of pumpkin spice, apples, cinnamon —and cranberry.

And you're a cran fan who's up for an adventure, there's a whole cranberry-themed trail you can follow right here in Ontario with over 30 stops, ranging from cideries and restaurants to resorts and spas.

Located around two and a half hours north of Toronto, the Muskoka Cranberry Route is officially open for the season until October 15, with a self-guided tour that'll let you pick and choose your stops along the way (or check every one off your list).

One of the must-visit spots on the list is Muskoka Lakes Farm and Winery. Home to the famous Johnston's Cranberry Marsh, here you can go wading through a sea of cranberries or taste some of their cranberry wines, spritzers, and ciders.

The winery also has an incredible on-site shop where you can pick up treats like cranberry honey, chutney, cranberry-glazed meatballs, and more.

If you have a sweet tooth, grab a mEHple Cranberry Beavertail from Beavertails Huntsville, cranberry pastry at Henrietta’s Pine Bakery, or cranberry gelato from Affogato Café + Gelato.

You can also sip on cranberry-flavoured beer or cocktails at Canvas Brewing Company, Muskoka Brewery, or Sawdust City Brewing Company, or better yet, enjoy one while you get pampered with a cranberry-infused beer pedicure at Muskoka Beer Spa.

Many local restaurants are also offering tasty cranberry-inspired menu items, like the Trillium Resort & Spa's maple cranberry roasted chicken, Deerhurst Resort's pumpkin and cranberry cheesecake, or Sherwood Inn's cranberry baked brie.

You can see the full list of stops along the route on the Discover Muskoka website. For another mouth-watering trail in Ontario, check out the Apple Pie Trail in the Georgian Bay area.