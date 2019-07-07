There's a magical apple pie trail you can follow near Toronto this summer

Some seem to think apple pie belongs to Americans, but there’s a whole year-round trail right here in Ontario that’s just a short drive from Toronto to prove those people wrong.

The Apple Pie Trail in the Georgian Bay area takes you from Duntroon through Blue Mountain, Beaver Valley, Thornbury and Clarksburg to Meaford. The best part is, it’s self-guided and you can do as much or as little of it in whatever order you like.

Inspired by the history of growing and packing apples in the South Georgian Bay region (which extends back to the 1840s), apple pie is just the beginning of the culinary adventure that also includes shopping destinations and farms. The climate in this area is actually ideal for producing great apples for pies.

If you really want to go the whole nine, it’s recommended you split the trail up into a couple days and stay overnight, with lots of resort-level accommodations to choose from in the Blue Mountain area like Embarc and The Westin Trillium House.

Start with an award-winning hard cider at Duntroon Cyder House and Dunridge Farms.

Pick up a Northern Spy pie from Blackbird Pie Co. in Heathcote for the quintessential Ontario apple pie experience.

Try a Red Prince apple pie from Thornbury Bakery Cafe, and if you had to miss out on the last one because you’re celiac, not to worry, they’re available gluten-free!

A craft cider tasting at Coffin Ridge Boutique Winery located between Meaford and Owen Sound is the perfect way to wrap up your visit to this epic trail.

Remember, these are only a few of literally dozens more stops on this trail near Toronto, so if you love the red, crispy fruit of Ontario, this summer activity is sure to be the apple of your eye. (And if this season is particularly busy for you, don’t forget all the trail is winter-friendly too.)