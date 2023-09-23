The top 5 hotels in Yorkville

Hotels in Yorkville in Toronto are not only rife with stunning interior design, but also offer guests a stylish place to stay while exploring the neighbourhood's vibrant restaurant and nightlife scene.

Here are the top hotels you'll want to stay at in Yorkville.

Nestled in the heart of Yorkville, the swanky Hazelton Hotel has no shortage of high-profile guests, making it the perfect spot to for celeb peeping.

It's also home to One Restaurant and the Spa by Valmont, where you can get everything from beauty services (like manis and pedis) to full-blown wellness packages — or just unwind in the steam room.

Guests suites are fully outfitted with high-end fixtures, like king-sized beds, balconies, marble bathrooms, and plush robes, and best of all, everything's a short walk away from some of the city's best attractions, like the ROM.

Home to dbar, Café Bouloud, and an expansive spa (with an impressive lap pool, no less!), Four Seasons serves up high-end experiences at every turn.

The hotel prides itself on being full-service, with hair styling, EV charging stations, and even childcare available on demand.

It doesn't hurt that rooms have humongous floor-to-ceiling windows (perfect for taking Toronto's stunning skyline views), plush linens, soaker tubs, and satellite TV.

Though you'll be a short walk from plenty of upscale dining spots, there's also 24-hour in-room dining available if you find yourself hard-pressed to leave your swanky suite.

The Park Hyatt is a 5-star hotel, a fact that becomes quickly obvious the moment you step into its stunning lobby.

Joni, the main floor restaurant, is gorgeously designed and full to the brim with luxe touches, like historical artifacts and opulent banquets. They also offer high tea and tasting menus if you're on the hunt for a unique dining experience.

You can also head to the rooftop Writers Room cocktail bar, a spot that was reportedly frequented by famous authors in years past.

As for rooms, you'll be hard-pressed to want for anything, thanks to free high-end toiletries and services like express check-out (and there's also an on-site spa and fitness centre, too).

Since opening in July of 2022, the W Toronto has cemented itself as a must-visit in Yorkville.

Each soundproof suite features a rain shower, in-room coffee station, plus access to all your favourite streaming services. And since the hotel's connected to an underground shopping centre, you won't even have to step outside to treat yourself to some retail therapy.

Make sure to check out Skylight, the hotel's rooftop bar, for mezze, grilled dishes, and a raw bar, or head to Living Room for tapas and bubbly (its also a bustling nightlife spot!).

Old-world opulence is the name of the game at the Windsor Arms, where you'll find a European-inspired spa and themed tea rooms.

Though there are several suites to choose from, each is outfitted with a musical instrument, giving you the chance to strum a harp or plink notes on a guitar whenever the mood strikes.

The Gatsby, the hotel's cozy lobby bar, is the perfect spot for indulging in comfort foods, late-night snacks, and craft beer, but if you prefer to relax instead, make sure you book yourself a Turkish bath or massage.