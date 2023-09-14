Travel
flights to jamaica from toronto

Canada's new leisure airline will soon offer direct flights to this Caribbean country

For those looking to escape the cold weather that's just around the corner, you're in luck: Canada Jetlines is launching a new service from Toronto to Montego Bay, Jamaica later this fall.

From snorkelling at incredible dive sites to swimming with horses in the Caribbean Sea, a Jamaican getaway sounds like the perfect cure for the winter blues.

The Canadian leisure airline celebrated its inaugural flight just under a year ago and has since been offering a growing roster of international destinations at affordable fares.

As of November 5 2023, Canada Jetlines will begin the new route twice a week out of Pearson International Airport to Montego Bay's Sangster International Airport.

Sanjay Kopalkar, Canada Jetlines' director of sales and business development, stated at a press conference that the frequency is expected to increase to three flights weekly through the winter, working up to five times a week in 2024.

Besides Montego Bay, Canada Jetlines also currently offers flights to Cancun, Las Vegas, and Orlando. What better time to book a warm-weather escape as we approach the winter season?

Flights to Montego Bay can now be booked directly on the Canada Jetlines website from November 5 and on. Based on their current rates, one-way flights start at $299.

Lead photo by

Dean Fikar
