Canada just got a brand new airline flying out of Pearson Airport in Toronto

Great news for Canadian travellers! A new airline with its travel hub based in Toronto's Pearson Airport is offering flights to Calgary for a fraction of the price of other flight services.

Canada Jetlines is a new, all-Canadian, leisure airline headquartered in Mississauga, and it's now offering twice-weekly flights from Pearson Airport to Calgary International Airport.

The airline successfully celebrated its inaugural flight on Thursday, and will continue to provide flights every Thursday and Sunday out of Toronto.

The flights depart from Toronto at 7:55 a.m. EST and arrive in Calgary at 10:10 a.m. MST. The returning flight departs Calgary at 11:40 a.m. MST and arrives in Toronto at 5:20 EST.

Canada Jetlines says the frequency of their service will increase to three flights per week, Thursdays through Sundays, just in time for the holidays. They also plan to offer flights to the U.S. within the next three months, although official dates are not being offered as of yet.

Although Toronto to Calgary is the only scheduled route right now, the airline plans to expand both domestically and provide flights to the Caribbean in the future.

Canada Jetlines currently has one Airbus A320, but plans to expand its fleet to 15 Airbus 320s by 2025.

The airline is advertising cheap introductory fares starting at $99 for one-way tickets between Toronto and Calgary, for a limited time.

Make sure to visit the airline's website for more information regarding flight times and ticket details.