The June Motel may already have two mega-successful locations under its belt, but now, the founders are ready to do it again with a brand-new motel transformation.

For those unfamiliar, The June is a hip boutique motel brand started by moteliers April Brown and Sarah Sklash, now with locations in Prince Edward County and Sauble Beach.

It also happens to be the star of original Netflix series, Motel Makeover, which follows Brown and Sklash as they transform their Sauble Beach motel from its original rundown state into a picturesque and welcoming spot complete with a restaurant and pool.

With a '70s retro-femme aesthetic inspired by mid-century motor lodges, the brand has created a recognizeable identity and allure that has clearly resonated with guests considering the motel consistently sells out months in advance.

Now, the duo have set out on a new venture in Beaver Valley, just outside of Collingwood in the small town of Kimberley.

With year-round outdoor experiences nearby such as skiing, hiking, and outdoor spas, the intention behind the more intimate Beaver Valley location is to offer guests a place to "reflect, reset, and savour the outdoors."

The original June Motel in Prince Edward County has 16 guest rooms and Sauble Beach has 24, but Beaver Valley will be the smallest of the three locations with just eight.

Despite the smaller size, you'll experience no shortage of luxuries and experiences that have become a signature of the brand, like curated spaces, daily housekeeping, complimentary coffee, and local pastries.

This location will also have a communal parlour to hang out in, with a stone fireplace, lounge seating, games, and a studio space. An onsite host will also be present for all your needs, from restocking campfire wood to heating up the sauna.

Brown and Sklash also anticipate Beaver Valley as being a prime location for intimate gatherings, small weddings, reunions, and milestone celebrations.

"We've tapped into something incredibly special here – a place that resonates with our guests' desire for intimate gatherings, the rejuvenating country air, outdoor adventures, and the chance to reconnect with what truly matters," Brown says.

Although you won't be able to see the Beaver Valley motel transformation play out on Netflix, fans can still follow along in real-time on The June's Instagram page.

The eight-episode Instagram series premieres in October, even inviting its viewers to participate in design decisions throughout the process.

The June Motel Beaver Valley is set to welcome guests as soon as February, 2024.