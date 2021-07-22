This motel near Toronto is now the star of a new Netflix series

When co-founders April Brown and Sarah Sklash quit their 9-5 jobs in 2016 to pursue their dream of The June Motel, they did not expect a Netflix original series to come along with it.

Motel Makeover is a 6 episode series following the besties turned business partners embark on a project of transforming a run-down roadside motel in Sauble Beach into the picturesque go-t0 motel that it is now.

Among makeover challenges and a global pandemic to-boot, the show captures the duo's journey that is nothing short of entertainment.

The show began filming at the very beginning of the Sauble Beach makeover, in winter 2020 - just before the pandemic hit.

Co-founder of the June Motel April Brown told blogTO that "You really see Sarah and I struggle as entrepreneurs, designers, and trying to build this business that we love so much."

She continued that "I think it's a very fun and uplifting show that hopefully inspires other people to pursue their dreams and go after the things that really excite them."

Both Brown and Sklash had no prior experience in hospitality, design or renovating before stumbling across this career path.

The first June Motel opened in Prince Edward Country in 2017 and the second, Suable Beach location opened on Labour Day weekend of 2020.

Both locations of The June Motel exude 70's inspired beach town summer charm and are both fully booked until the end of September.

Fortunately, if you don't already have a booking - you can tune into a behind-the-scenes series airing in late August. Additionally, who doesn't love a fall getaway?

Motel Makeover is coming to Netflix on August 25.