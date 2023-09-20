This week-long river cruise sails through idyllic landscapes and starry skies in Ontario

With the official start of fall just days away, it's time to plan your seasonal activities and adventures so you can make the most out of Ontario's most colourful season.

While a road trip or forested hike are amazing ways to see the changing leaves, how about a cruise down the St. Lawrence Seaway?

St. Lawrence Cruise Lines hosts an epic Fall Harvest and River Cruise that sails from Kingston to Montreal through the passages and channels of the 1000 Islands .

Aboard a classic Canadian riverboat, you'll float past the quiet shorelines and changing leaves on tree-lined riverbanks, while in the distance, you'll be able to spot sights like Boldt and Singer Castles — all while learning about the seaway's history.

The cruise will stop at seven overnight ports, which you'll get to explore during the daytime, including the 1000 Islands Anchorage, Upper Canada Village, Coteau Landing, Lachine, Cornwall, Morrisburg, and Gananoque.

The ship, designed to emulate classic steamboats from the Victorian era, will transport you back in time with ornate details, like brass handrails to metal ceilings, all combined with modern technology and amenities.

When you get hungry, indulge in the regional cuisine offerings served up in the dining lounge, and make sure to grab a domestic beer or private reserve wine to pair with your meal.

In between your action-packed days, take time to relax on the decks, enjoy nightly entertainment, and marvel at the star-filled, light-pollution-free skies at night.

Due to the cruise's popularity, most dates for this fall have already sold out, but you can already book ahead for next fall, or see the other cruise offerings on their website.

The Fall Harvest and Colours cruise starts at $3882 per person for eight days and seven nights. All of the planned tours on shore are included in the fare, so you won't have to dip into your pocket for any excursions.