These Ontario attractions were just ranked among Canada's worst tourist traps

While Canada boasts endless attractions from coast to coast from natural wonders to man-made marvels, it's inevitable for visitors to find some overrated or underwhelming spots in the mix.

A recent study carried out last month by American magazine USA Today sifted through a whopping 23.3 million Google reviews across 65 countries in attempts to determine the top 100 biggest tourist traps worldwide.

Specifically looking at tourists' reviews for keywords and phrases like "overrated," "pricey," and "tourist traps," a number of Canadian destinations made the list, the majority of them falling between British Columbia and Ontario.

While most Ontarians are likely unsurprised by the 6 local spots that made the list, here's a round-up of those that ranked among Canada's worst tourist traps.

Skylon Tower, Niagara Falls

Taking the 19th spot, Niagara's famous observation tower features sweeping vistas of the falls and a revolving restaurant and has 8,865 reviews at the time of publishing, with a count of 28 "tourist trap" key phrases found.

The tower also ranked as one of the most overpriced attractions, with the keyword "expensive" mentioned 199 times.

ByWard Market, Ottawa

Touted as the capital's number one tourist attraction, this busy hub of farmers' market stalls, artisan stands, and over 600 businesses ranked at 31 on the list, with 5,857 reviews and a count of "tourist trap" 13 times.

Distillery District, Toronto

Clutching the 52nd spot on the list, the city's pedestrian village set among 19th-century buildings and home of the beloved Christmas Market had 18,621 reviews with 22 "tourist trap" key phrases counted.

It was also rated both overpriced and overhyped, with 153 mentions of "expensive" and 28 remarks as "overrated."

Niagara Falls

Predictable for any Ontario native who has walked down the phenomenon known as Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls takes 63rd place, with 112,614 reviews and the words "tourist trap" found 130 times.

Despite the jaw-droppingly beautiful falls themselves, the surrounding area just steps away is a stark contrast. From the burger-eating Frankenstein atop a Burger King to embarrassingly terrible wax museums and haunted houses, the most surprising thing is that Niagara Falls didn't rank higher on the list.

CN Tower, Toronto

Toronto's most recognizable landmark ranks 72nd, with "tourist trap" spotted 63 times among 61,432 reviews. Standing 553.3 metres tall complete with an observation tower, revolving restaurant, and museum exhibits, it also ranked as one of the most overpriced and overrated attractions in the world.

Casa Loma, Toronto

Finally, in 92nd place comes Casa Loma, the city's castle-style mansion and garden in midtown Toronto. "Tourist trap" was counted 20 times among 25,937 reviews, "expensive" 288 times, and "overrated" 17 times.

Despite some less-than-favourable reviews however, most Canadians and tourists alike cherish and embrace these attractions, no matter how tacky or overpriced they may be.

If you prefer to explore the city like a local, we've got some ideas of our favourite non-touristy spots.